20th annual back-to-school bash on East Side will give away school supplies, backpacks, haircuts and more

SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is coming together before the start of the school year to give back to the community.

The Rev. James Robinson is hosting the 20th annual Gospel Vision Back to School Bash from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Barbara Jordan Community Center, located at 2803 E. Commerce St.

It’s first-come, first-serve for free school supplies, tablets, backpacks and food from the San Antonio Food Bank. There will also be live entertainment at the event.

Barbers will be on site to give free haircuts and braids.

Sherrie Wilson with Crown Beard and Barber said she is grateful she can give back to help students feel confident on their first day of school.

“Sometimes they are in a new environment, meeting new people, so that fresh haircut, ‘Hey I’m back, let’s do this,’” Wilson said. “Let’s be friends. And just enjoy the school year. So I know that gives them a lot of confidence boost and just a smile on their face pretty much.”

There will also be a handful of NFL players on-site giving free autographs, including Priest Holmes with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jarvon Williams with the Cincinnati Bengals, David Worsham with the New Orleans Saints, Willie Mitchell with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Khiry Robinson with the New Orleans Saints.

Robinson said he is proud and blessed that the community can continue to come together and give back.

“It’s a community deal, but it’s like a family deal,” Robinson said. “We’ve done this 20 years — we do Christmas, Thanksgiving, we just want to be a blessing and bless more families.”