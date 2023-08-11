83º
Texas WIC recognizes National Breastfeeding Month in August

Breastfeeding benefits both mother and baby

Halee Powers, News Producer

August is National Breastfeeding Month and Texas WIC is recognizing it by hosting a statewide awareness campaign to share resources to help moms and pregnant women.

““Breastfeeding is so important and it offers a lifetime of health benefits,” said Nikki Morrow, TX WIC infant feeding branch manager.

Some of the benefits breastfeeding has for babies includes:

  • Illnesses
  • Allergies
  • avoiding Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Breastfeeding benefits for mothers include:

  • Lower rates of diabetes, low blood pressure, heart disease and certain cancers

WIC benefits are provided at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and families with children younger than five.

You can learn how to apply for WIC benefits by clicking here.

