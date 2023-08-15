102º
Jury finds man accused in 2019 deadly shooting guilty of murder

Christopher Bustos facing up to life in prison

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – It took a Bexar County jury about three hours to come back with a guilty verdict for a San Antonio man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend’s friend.

Christopher Bustos was charged with the Oct. 7, 2019, murder of Gumesindo Gonzales, 36.

According to testimony, Bustos went looking for his ex-girlfriend, who was at Gonzales’s house.

At some point, Bustos showed up and opened fire, hitting Gonzales in the chest.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, the defense said that none of the evidence shown during the trial proved Bustos was the shooter. The state said gunshot residue and shell casings found in Bustos’ truck and eyewitness testimony were enough for a guilty verdict.

After the guilty verdict was read by 227th District Court Judge Christine Del Prado, the punishment phase of the trial began.

The jury will deliberate a punishment for Bustos, which can range from 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

