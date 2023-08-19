38 Prairie A&M students hospitalized for heat-related illnesses after campus event, reports say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Nearly 40 students were taken to the hospital after showing signs of heat-related illness when Panther Week activities came to an end at Prairie View A&M University Friday night, according to multiple reports.

KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, reports 38 students total were taken to the hospital. Of those students, 37 were taken by ambulance and one was transported by air ambulance.

The students didn’t show symptoms until the end of Panther Camp activities, Executive Director of Marketing Communications at Prairie View A&M Candace Johnson told KPRC.

“Several students reported symptoms of heat exhaustion. Emergency medical professionals were immediately dispatched to the scene to treat students for heat-related illnesses. As a precaution, students are encouraged to monitor themselves and others for symptoms such as high body temperature, dizziness or fainting, confusion, and upset stomach. Individuals exhibiting these symptoms should call 911,” the university said in a statement.

PVAMU President Tomikia P. LeGrande also spoke out about the incident Saturday morning on Twitter.

“Medical care was quickly provided and our staff continued to monitor our students for several hours after,” LeGrande said. “We are conscientiously reviewing the decision-making process surrounding yesterday’s event...”

(1 of 3) The health and safety of the students entrusted to us is always our priority. Yesterday evening, several members of the class of 2027 experienced heat-related illnesses at the concluding event of their Panther Week activities... — Tomikia P. LeGrande, Ed.D. (@PVAMU_Pres) August 19, 2023

It’s unknown how many students are still in the hospital as of Saturday.

Rhonda Getschman, with Waller County EMS, told KPRC that they’re encouraging everyone to “stay indoors as much as possible” as the triple-digit temperatures continue.