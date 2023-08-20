Have you seen her? San Antonio police searching for 13-year-old girl

Norella Shaan-Rose Rivera was last seen Saturday in the 200 block of Paramount Avenue on the inner West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl.

Norella Shaan-Rose Rivera was last seen Saturday in the 200 block of Paramount Avenue on the inner West Side.

She’s described as being ambidextrous with straight, collar-length hair and was wearing a white crop top hoodie, blue jean shorts and sandals with black straps when she disappeared, SAPD said.

Rivera also has brown eyes, brown hair and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

If someone is found to be harboring Rivera, it’s considered a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000 and/or jail time for up to a year.

Anyone with more information on Rivera’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.