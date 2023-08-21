Catch a movie at Santikos for $4 on National Cinema Day

SAN ANTONIO – Those who still haven’t seen “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer” — or want to watch them again — can catch them for $4 at Santikos theaters on Sunday for National Cinema Day.

San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment announced it is participating in the movie holiday by offering $4 flicks and $4 popcorn.

The offer is valid for every movie in any format at any showtime at all 10 Santikos theaters.

Along with new movies, there will be “timeless classics” available throughout the day, Santikos said in a news release.

“This one-day-only event is a golden opportunity for families, friends, and movie enthusiasts to come together and enjoy their favorite films on the big screen,” a news release states.

A list of showtimes will be available at santikos.com.

Santikos is just one theater chain to announce specials for National Cinema Day.

EVO Entertainment Group, Regal and AMC are also offering $4 movies for the holiday, which is hosted by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners.

The inaugural National Cinema Day on Sept. 3, 2022, brought in 8.1 million moviegoers who paid $3 a ticket, according to the Associated Press. The AP reported that it was the highest-attended day of the year for theaters nationwide.

