EVO offers $4 movie, unlimited popcorn and sodas for National Cinema Day on Sunday

Customers will also get a $10 food and beverage voucher

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Evo Entertainment is offering $4 movie tickets, $4 unlimited soda, $4 unlimited popcorn on National Cinema Day, Aug. 27, 2023. (EVO Entertainment Group)

SAN ANTONIO – EVO Entertainment Group is offering a big screen deal in celebration of National Cinema Day on Sunday.

On Aug. 27, movie tickets, unlimited popcorn and sodas will cost just $4 each at all EVO Cinemas, EVO Entertainment, ShowBiz Cinemas, and Times Square Grand Slam venues.

With every $4 ticket purchased, customers will also receive a $10 food and beverage voucher that can be redeemed on another visit between Sept. 5-30.

The special $4 National Cinema Day deal tickets go on sale starting Aug. 21.

EVO has theaters in Schertz and New Braunfels. The company plans to open its first San Antonio theater at San Antonio’s South Park Mall on Southwest Military Drive later this year.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

