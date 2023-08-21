EVO offers $4 movie, unlimited popcorn and sodas for National Cinema Day on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – EVO Entertainment Group is offering a big screen deal in celebration of National Cinema Day on Sunday.

On Aug. 27, movie tickets, unlimited popcorn and sodas will cost just $4 each at all EVO Cinemas, EVO Entertainment, ShowBiz Cinemas, and Times Square Grand Slam venues.

With every $4 ticket purchased, customers will also receive a $10 food and beverage voucher that can be redeemed on another visit between Sept. 5-30.

The special $4 National Cinema Day deal tickets go on sale starting Aug. 21.

EVO has theaters in Schertz and New Braunfels. The company plans to open its first San Antonio theater at San Antonio’s South Park Mall on Southwest Military Drive later this year.