San Antonio to get new movie theater complex and entertainment venue

EVO Entertainment will be built at the intersection of Highway 151 and Military Drive in the Escala development. It is expected to open in January 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Evo Entertainment Group is expanding its footprint in the San Antonio market.

The Austin-based company, one of the nation’s largest operators of cinema-entertainment centers, plans to develop a new venue at San Antonio’s South Park Mall on Southwest Military Drive.

EVO Entertainment South Park will feature 12 screens, dine-in cinema service with luxury recliner seating, a scratch kitchen and bar and other entertainment offerings, including a video and redemption arcade, 14 bowling lanes, virtual reality experiences and bumper cars.

The new complex is expected to open in December.

“This was the perfect opportunity to join a community we’ve been watching for a while now,” EVO Entertainment Group CEO Mitchell Roberts said. “San Antonio’s South Side is one of the most vibrant, active and rapidly growing areas in the city, and we’re thrilled to bring quality family entertainment to the neighborhood.”

The new venture is expected to create approximately 175 new jobs.

EVO entered the market with a similar theater and entertainment development in nearby Schertz, which opened in 2019.

Weeks before Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, the company unveiled plans to plans to develop its largest movie theater, dining and gaming center to date in Far West San Antonio as part of the larger Escala development.

At the time, Roberts said that project was “going to set a new standard — not just in San Antonio but across the entire industry.”

