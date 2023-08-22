SAPD searching for woman who disappeared on North Side

Kassandra Lizzte Gonzalez was last seen on Aug. 11 in the 900 block of West Silver Sands Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers are searching for a woman who disappeared on the North Side earlier this month.

Kassandra Lizzte Gonzalez, 30, was last seen on Aug. 11 in the 900 block of West Silver Sands Drive, not far from West Avenue and Blanco Road.

Gonzalez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, and has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She is right-handed and has tattoos that say “Gonzalez” on her abdomen and “Respect” on the back of her neck.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and gold earrings. Police said she has a diagnosed medical condition.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-227-7660.