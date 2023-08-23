School district in South Texas temporarily closes due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

RUNGE, Texas – A school district in South Texas is closing temporarily after seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.

The superintendent of Runge ISD announced in a letter Monday that schools will be closed from Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 25.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is a top priority,” Superintendent Hector Dominguez Jr. said in a statement.

Runge, Texas is in Karnes County and is just under an hour and a half away from San Antonio.

The school district updates its COVID-19 case numbers on its website frequently. As of Aug. 21, the district had 10 active cases.

In addition to the school closures, all extracurricular activities and practices will also be canceled out of precaution.

Students and staff can return to the classroom at 7:50 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29.

“Please be advised that a new instructional calendar will be presented soon, indicating new instructional dates for students,” Dominguez said in the letter.

Anyone with more questions can contact Dominguez Jr. via email at hdominguez@rungeisd.org.