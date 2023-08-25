Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old

Deputies in Hays County are searching for Melanie Perez, who was last seen in Kyle.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies in Hays County are searching for a missing juvenile girl who was last seen in Kyle.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Melanie Perez, 16, disappeared on Aug. 17.

HCSO said she could be with a friend who lives in Uhland, in Caldwell County, northeast of San Marcos.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO Det. Richard Lozano at 512-393-2125 or richard.lozano@co.hays.tx.us.

People can also submit a tip and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477 or through the P3tips.com website.