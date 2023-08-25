WATCH LIVE: Bexar County DA issues statement regarding police shooting suspect

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will issue a statement Friday on the status of criminal cases regarding Jesse Garcia, who is charged in the shooting of two San Antonio Police officers.

Prior to the shooting, Garcia was wanted on warrants, including burglary of vehicles, evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Jail records Friday morning showed he is charged with five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

You can watch a livestream of the news conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., in the video player above.