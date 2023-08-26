ERCOT issues conservation appeal for Saturday amid expectation for tight grid conditions

After ‘exhaustive nationwide search,’ ERCOT selects new CEO to lead Texas power grid company

AUSTIN, Texas – ERCOT is urging Texans to conserve their energy use Saturday afternoon and evening due to the expectation for tight grid conditions.

Due to low wind power generation and high demand, operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low for several hours Saturday. Texans should conserve their energy use from 3-9 p.m. if safe to do so, ERCOT said in a news release.

This is the third day in a row that ERCOT appealed for conservation in evening hours.

“Similar to yesterday, today’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind and potential low solar generation and high demand. ERCOT will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public informed...,” ERCOT said in a release.

ERCOT is also requesting all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.

It is also working with out-of-state Independent System Operators and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity.

Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage.

According to ERCOT, if you are experiencing an outage at this time, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.

Why the Request to Reduce Usage?

Extreme Heat. Continued statewide extreme temperatures.

Record Demand. Texas continues to experience near-record demand due to the heat.

Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be lower this afternoon/evening and throughout the weekend during peak demand time.

Solar. Solar generation is potentially lower this afternoon before completely going offline at sunset.

Peak Demand

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023.

In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW.

This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records

Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

