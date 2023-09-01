West Side community center offers several activities, honors dance instructor legacy

SAN ANTONIO – A community center on the West Side of San Antonio honors the city’s dance program and the first dance instructor hired by the city.

“She is the reason why we are here. So, its important for me to carry that legacy,” said Sonya Casillas, a dance instructor.

Casillas is continuing the legacy of Berta Almaguer, who was the first dance instructor hired by the city of San Antonio in the 1930′s.

Almaguer taught thousands of students and had a big impact in San Antonio.

“We are very fortunate that she started this program,” Casillas said.

Casillas has been a dance instructor with the city for about 18 years and now teaches at the Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center.

The center, which is located across Woodlawn Lake Park, offers several dance classes for people of all ages.

It opened earlier this year and has different spaces including a dance costume storage.

“We have a multipurpose room. We have a dedicated dance space. We have a great lobby,” said Sara Sharp, recreation manager with the San Antonio Parks & Recreation.

The center also offers music programs and other activities. Many of the classes are free.

Casillas believes the center will inspire and impact families for generations to come.