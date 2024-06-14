Celebrate America safely this 4th of July

SAN ANTONIO – Fireworks are a remarkable way to celebrate and mark occasions like New Year’s or Independence Day so if you’re planning to enjoy a lively display of color by illuminating the night sky with pyrotechnics, consider a few general safety measures to keep the party from becoming disastrous.

Light one firework at a time

Back away to a safe distance, depending upon your purchase about 35 to 150 feet depending upon your purchase

Do not try to re-light or fix fireworks that did not ignite fully - to prevent injuries, to prevent injuries, allow the faulty firework to sit for 5 to 10 minutes just in case the explosion is delayed

Never hold a lit firework in your hand - it’s in everyone’s best interest if you do not aim or throw lit fireworks at anyone

Keep a fire extinguisher, bucket of water or water hose nearby in case of accidents

Soak all failed and fully ignited fireworks for at least 20 minutes before discarding

If sparklers are more your speed, remember, they can burn up to 1200-2,000 degrees Fahrenheit - it’s not as hot as summers in San Antonio but it is hotter than your culinary flamethrower (aka: a kitchen blowtorch). Swapping the sparkler for a glow stick is a much safer substitute that still adds flare to the occasion but without the pyrotechnics.

Other alternatives to consider:

Silly string

Noise makers

Water balloons

Confetti

According to the American Burn Association, most firework injuries occur with people under 20. Some of the most common related injuries include the hands and fingers due to mishandling fireworks. Don’t get caught off guard, practice being mindful and prepared to ensure you and your loved ones enjoy a safe and exciting festivity.

