Multiple families displaced after apartment complex roof collapses in fire, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side apartment complex engulfed in flames left multiple families displaced after its roof collapsed Saturday night, according to the Bexar-Bulverde Fire Department.

Fire at the Anthony at Canyon Springs apartment complex on September 2, 2023. (Elizabeth Johnson)

Around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, officials received reports of smoke in the area at the Anthony at Canyon Springs apartment complex, located in the 24200 block of Wilderness Oak.

Shortly after, officials said the roof of the complex collapsed.

Firefighters quickly began battling flames. However, officials say they did run into issues due to an insufficient water supply.

Families from the building were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Red Cross confirmed to KSAT that 10 apartments were destroyed in the fire and nine families have been displaced and relocated to hotels.

KSAT will bring updates as they become available.