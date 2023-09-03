100º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Multiple families displaced after apartment complex roof collapses in fire, officials say

No injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, North Side, Fire
Multiple families displaced after roof of apartment complex collapses in fire, according to the Bexar-Bulverde Fire Department. (Bexar - Bulverde FD, Elizabeth Johnson)

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side apartment complex engulfed in flames left multiple families displaced after its roof collapsed Saturday night, according to the Bexar-Bulverde Fire Department.

Fire at the Anthony at Canyon Springs apartment complex on September 2, 2023. (Elizabeth Johnson)

Around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, officials received reports of smoke in the area at the Anthony at Canyon Springs apartment complex, located in the 24200 block of Wilderness Oak.

Shortly after, officials said the roof of the complex collapsed.

Firefighters quickly began battling flames. However, officials say they did run into issues due to an insufficient water supply.

Families from the building were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Red Cross confirmed to KSAT that 10 apartments were destroyed in the fire and nine families have been displaced and relocated to hotels.

KSAT will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email