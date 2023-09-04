97º
Texans welcome ERCOT leadership changes, additions

Change comes after a week of strained grid conditions, appeals for conservation

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – After several days of asking Texans to conserve energy, ERCOT is shaking up its leadership and creating a new position.

According to a news release, ERCOT added a Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer on Sept. 1, who will “oversee grid operations, weatherization, planning, and commercial operations.”

Wood Rickerson, who previously served as ERCOT’s Vice President of System Planning and Weatherization, was promoted to the newly created position.

Texans like Elizabeth Medina are optimistic about the change.

“I think that’s a good idea,” Medina said. “We need to get some good leaders so that they can, you know, make it better, hopefully.”

Every time ERCOT makes a conversation notice or appeal, Medina said she gets flashbacks to the 2021 winter storm.

“We had to throw away a lot of food from our freezer and everything,” she said. “We lost about 6, $700 worth of meat.”

Marisa Espinosa, who lives in San Antonio, said the notices are something she has to stay conscious of.

“You can’t really live your regular life like how you would normally without a care in the world,” Espinosa said.

ERCOT has not issued any conservation notice or appeal for the first few days of September.

Daniela Ibarra

Sal Salazar

email