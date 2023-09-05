Man in critical condition after being shot on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s West Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bandera Road, not far from Evers Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the man was shot in the abdomen by someone between a corner store and an apartment complex. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

Police said the victim went to a nearby apartment complex for help. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

SAPD said they do not have any suspect information.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.