Developer scraps plans for duplexes on Schertz golf course land

Schertz City Council was set to vote on the rezoning issue Tuesday

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

SCHERTZ, Texas – Hours before the Schertz City Council was set to vote once again on a rezoning issue that could bring duplexes to a former golf course in Schertz, the developer has pulled out of the project.

HABI Land LLC pulled its zoning application Tuesday after pushing for a version of the development for nearly a year.

The developer hoped to build duplexes on land that was formerly the Northcliffe Golf Club course near Interstate 35 and FM 1103.

The Schertz City Council has voted several times in recent months but had yet to approve a zoning change. City Council notes show an overwhelming number of neighbors opposed the project.

The golf course first opened in the 1970s but has been closed since 2019.

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

