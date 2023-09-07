Only 3 boat ramps are open Canyon Lake following historically low water levels

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Only three boat ramps are expected to be open this weekend at Canyon Lake as the water levels dip even lower.

KSAT called the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Thursday who confirmed that boat ramps 17-19 would be open.

Just one of the three ramps that are open, ramp 17 at 401 Old Hancock Road, has free access for the public.

Boat ramp 18 at Canyon Park requires a park entrance fee of $20 per vehicle for non-Comal County registered vehicles and $5 for a vehicle with a Comal County registration sticker.

Boat ramp 19 at Canyon Lake Marina requires a $30 fee, plus tax, per day.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Canyon Lake is currently sitting at 892.02 feet. That is lower than the previous lowest lake elevation ever recorded when the lake reached 892.68 feet on Sept. 9, 2009, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously told KSAT.

Canyon Lake, which is actually a reservoir, was built to help with flood control and water conservation. Construction on the dam started in 1958 and finished in 1964. The lake was filled to the conservation pool level by 1968.