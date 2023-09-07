Woman shot while driving on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 50s was shot while driving on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue, not far from South Olive Street and Interstate 37 South.

According to police, the woman was traveling on Baldwin Avenue when she was shot twice in the chest.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, she was listed in “stable” condition.

SAPD said the suspected shooter was in a Dodge truck, and that person fled after the gunfire. They have not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.