Behind the Kitchen Door: Dirty soda nozzles, moldy ice machine earn convenience store barely passing score

SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store on the Northeast Side with a history of low health scores barely passed its July health inspection, and a Chinese restaurant was given 10 days to hire pest control services after an inspector found live and dead roaches hanging out in the kitchen.

Here’s a look at what the inspectors found and the corrections required.

410 Corner Stop

410 Corner Stop, located in the 2300 block of Northeast Loop 410, kicks things off with a barely passing 70.

This is the third time the convenience store has been featured on Behind the Kitchen Door, and this is its lowest score so far.

According to the July inspection report, the inspector found eggs stored in a bucket at room temperature.

The food inside the hot hold unit wasn’t hot enough.

The soda machine nozzles were dirty, and the ice machine had a mold-like build-up.

Employees weren’t properly washing their hands, and cooks weren’t wearing hair restraints.

The hand-washing sink wasn’t draining properly, and an employee stated that “a smell is coming from hand sink drains.”

A walk-in cooler was “constantly leaking water on the floor and not able to maintain proper temperature.” That leak was “causing debris and water build up on floor.”

Nine of the violations were corrected during the inspection, but a re-inspection was still required.

Losoya’s Taqueria

Losoya’s Taqueria, located in the 13000 block of West Ave, earned a 77 on its July inspection.

Employees had to toss out food in a fridge that wasn’t cooled properly.

An employee was seen handling raw chicken, using their phone, and then touching ready-to-eat jalapenos without washing their hands. The jalapenos were discarded.

They were also displaying an outdated inspection report.

Chinese Mexican Grill

Chinese Mexican Grill at 1302 Somerset Road got an 83.

Four refrigeration units were too warm, and the affected food was discarded. They were told not to use the units until they were fixed and approved for use by the health department.

Eggs and other raw foods were found stored above veggies and pre-cooked egg rolls.

A re-inspection was required.

Gin Chinese Restaurant

Gin Chinese Restaurant on Glen Ridge Drive earned an 84 and a re-inspection.

Raw chicken and shrimp were too warm. Employees were told to fix a cooler to ensure it maintained the proper temperature.

Live and dead roaches were found behind and under cooking equipment in the kitchen. They were given 10 days to hire pest control and show proof.

They also needed to do some cleaning to remove grime and grease buildup under the cooking equipment.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections (7/16-7/22)

Arredondo’s Sea Food Cafe, 100

1908 W Southcross

Whataburger, 100

412 E Commerce St

Twin Peaks, 100

702 NW Loop 410

Subway, 100

11726 IH 35 N

Marco’s Pizza, 100

1455 Austin Hwy

Yard House Restaurant, 99

15900 La Cantera Parkway

Boiler House Grill, 98

312 Pearl Pkwy

Wing Daddy’s Sauce House, 97

1115 SE Military Dr

Mi Rancho Taqueria, 96

3735 SW Military Dr

Quick Sub, 95

4411 Medical Dr

Taco Tex, 94

15104 US 281 N

Pacific Moon, 93

15140 US 281 N

WD Deli, 92

3123 Broadway

Cabo Bob’s, 91

847 NE Loop 410

Good Time Charlie’s, 90

2922 Broadway

