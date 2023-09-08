Small business owners worried about Broadway construction affecting operations

SAN ANTONIO – Small businesses are the lifeline of our economy, but ongoing construction can significantly impact their operations.

Two sections of Broadway near downtown will be closed off for the rest of 2023.

Alexandra Garro owns Maxiss Modern, a sustainable business model that sells high-quality previously owned items. She also sells products made in San Antonio, focusing on a circular economy while supporting local artisans and vintage dealers.

Maxiss Modern opened almost a year ago this month, but today, the storefront is hidden behind fencing and broken asphalt.

Garro says construction has created a roadblock for small businesses at the most profitable time of the year, the holiday season.

“As a business owner, I’m really looking at having anywhere from 80 to 90% of my business completely taken away because I don’t have foot traffic,” Garro said. “So, I have to try to secure funding, I have to try to secure credit, line of credit, anything that I can do to kind of put my business on pause potentially during that time.”

And she is not alone. Next door is Salvador Saenz, part owner of Mozna Chocolate and Coffee Company.

Saenz says the start of more construction work is a nightmare.

Both Saenz and Garro say they understand the construction is temporary, but the loss their businesses are experiencing could have a permanent effect.

“I wish the city would take better care of us since we cannot pick up business as we’re supposed to; we can’t employ people,” Saenz said.

District 1 Council Woman Sukh Kaur said in a statement:

“The District 1 office has been working with the affected businesses during this construction period. We understand their frustration and will continue doing everything possible to minimize disruptions to their businesses.”

Garro expressed interest in other means of monetary funding.

“And really in this situation, what businesses, small businesses specifically need is some type of monetary funding that they don’t have,” Garro said.

Saenz and Garro say they are also looking forward to the completion of a nearby entertainment complex, the Make Ready, that is set to open in the Fall and say they hope that will help draw in customers.

Broadway from 4th Street to McCullough Avenue and 6th Street to Brooklyn will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, and lasting through December 2023.