Sonic boom caused by plane rattles houses in Hondo

HONDO, Texas – Hondo residents woke up to an unusual thunderous sound that rattled some houses on Saturday morning.

The FAA told Hondo police that a plane broke the sound barrier, resulting in a sonic boom in the area.

Many commenters on the Hondo PD’s Facebook post said the sonic boom sounded like “a large tree limb fell on their roof” or that they felt their houses shake from the sound.

According to NASA, a sonic boom happens when an aerospace vehicle is going faster than the speed of sound. The sudden change in air pressure is what creates the loud boom.

“As those objects travel through the air, molecules are pushed aside with great force and this forms a shock wave, much like a boat creates a wake in water. The bigger and heavier the aircraft, the more air it displaces,” NASA said.

No injuries were reported and there is no safety threat.