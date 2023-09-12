Local developer plans upscale RV park south of Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – A luxury RV park is in the works for a site a few minutes south of the Alamodome.

Local developer Craig Glendenning intends to utilize land owned at 509 Delaware St., 1008 and 1012 Hoefgen Ave. for the park, but only for the short term. He told the Business Journal that when market conditions improve, he wants to turn the site into a dual apartment and hotel project.

“It’s designed for a 300-unit apartment complex and a 270-unit hotel. But right now I don’t think the time is right — from an investment lending standpoint — to get that project done,” he said.

He foresees a five- to seven-year period where it functions as an RV park before the dual project. In that time, the park will be open for short-term rentals up to 30 days at about $75 per day.

The future mixed-use project would add to the burgeoning hotel options that are sprouting up around the Alamodome in downtown’s eastern outskirts. The Staybridge Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites have buoyed East Commerce Street, only bolstered by the recent addition of the Aiden by Best Western boutique hotel.

Glendenning added that about $2 million would be invested in paving the site and building out the amenities.

You can read the full the story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.