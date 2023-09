Dylan Sales has been charged with murder, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Dylan Sales was sentenced Monday in the 175th District Court.

He fatally shot Daniel Sales, 67, during an argument in November of 2021 at a home in the 800 block of Cub Path, not far from Loop 1604 and Potranco Road.

