Man suspected of being drunk forces way into wrong home, gets shot by homeowner

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was suspected of being drunk was shot after he forced his way into the wrong home Tuesday on the city’s North Side.

According to San Antonio police, the man entered a home around 3:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Republic Drive through the back door.

The man was shot following repeated warnings from the homeowner, police said.

The victim suffered a wound to the foot that is considered to be non-life-threatening.

The man thought he was a different home on that street, police said.