SAPD searching for missing woman, 75, with diagnosed medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is hoping the public can help them find a missing woman.

Joyce Owens, 75, who is also known as Joyce Clark, was last seen Monday in the 4700 Block of Rigsby Avenue.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Owens has a diagnosed medical condition.

Owens is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She has naturally short curly hair that is currently styled in a shoulder-length copper-colored wig and has a scar on her left arm.

Owens was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black leggings, black shoes, and had a blue suitcase.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Owens, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.