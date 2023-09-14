Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 83-year-old Converse man

CONVERSE, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 83-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment who was last seen on Saturday in Converse.

Pedro Diaz was in the 3600 block of Dunlap Fields in a red 2003 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate SDL7455 when last spotted on Sept. 9. He wore a T-shirt and blue jeans with suspenders.

Diaz is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Diaz wears hearing aids and has a scar on his left arm from surgery.

Anyone with information about Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6078.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here