Geekdom to take over management of Launch SA

SAN ANTONIO – The collaborative startup community Geekdom will take over management of operations at Launch SA, an entrepreneurship and small business center located inside the Central Library downtown.

The San Antonio City Council approved a 3-year, $1.7 million deal for Geekdom to extend its expertise in entrepreneurial and small business programs, funding and networking to help the city strengthen and grow the impact of Launch SA, a news release said.

Established in 2014, Launch SA serves as an anchor for the city’s small business ecosystem and provides support for entrepreneurs at all stages of direction, education, mentorship, and community.

LiftFund has managed Launch SA for the past 10 years.

“San Antonio is home to a vibrant business community and the City is proud to offer the resources available through Launch SA,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Geekdom is a respected wealth of knowledge in business and entrepreneurship, and we look forward to the impact this partnership will create locally. Thank you to LiftFund for bringing Launch SA to where it is today.”

The Launch SA space, which spans 6,900 square feet in the library, will host tailored workshops for business owners, connect entrepreneurs to funding opportunities, provide educational resources, and assist in catapulting small businesses and entrepreneurs into success.

Expected service improvements include a greater role of Launch SA as a connector and leader of the small business ecosystem and a space upgrade funded by $300,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, which includes new paint and lighting, updated technology and marketing efforts.

“Managing Launch SA is an exciting opportunity for Geekdom. It aligns well with our expertise and our commitment to grow San Antonio’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Geekdom CEO Charles Woodin said. “We want entrepreneurs to experience Launch SA as the front door to the resources they need to grow their businesses. In partnership with the City of San Antonio, we want to do that for 750 small business owners over the next three years.”

As the transition of leadership and improvements to the space take place, Launch SA will continue to offer services. An updated website with that information will be available by Oct. 1. Through Sept. 30, business owners should continue to reach out to LiftFund at LaunchSA.org or 210-598-6623. For more information about Launch SA services, contact Caitlin Cowart at caitlin.cowart@sanantonio.gov or 210-207-3996.