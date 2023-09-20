Second suspect arrested in shooting death of man in Atascosa County, sheriff says

Cason Cash Raymond has been charged with murder, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old was arrested for shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in Atascosa County last month, according to the sheriff.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said Tuesday night that Cason Cash Raymond was taken into custody on a murder charge.

Raymond, of Jourdanton, is accused of shooting Ricky Bernal, Jr. before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 on Big Leaf Road, near Old Pleasanton Road, in northern Atascosa County.

BREAKING: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE I N C U S T O D Y Tonight, Atascosa County sheriff's investigators,... Posted by Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Bernal was shot once while he was in a yard near his mother’s house, Soward previously said.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle with multiple occupants drive away from the scene.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect the following day, and the Atascosa County Crime Stoppers later offered a reward for information leading to Raymond’s arrest.

In his Facebook post on Tuesday night, Soward said investigators received a tip that helped them track Raymond to an apartment complex on the South Side of San Antonio, where he was taken into custody.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Soward added that another suspect in the case, 20-year-old Joseph Saiz, was arrested on a murder charge last week.

The motive for the shooting has not been released.

Read also: