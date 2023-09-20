Man pistol-whipped and shot during robbery on city’s North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was pistol-whipped and shot during an aggravated robbery on the city’s North Side late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 1600 block of Jackson Keller Road, not far from West Avenue and LEE High School after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with both a gunshot wound to his leg and a pistol whip wound to the head.

Police said the victim told officers he was robbed, pistol whipped and then shot a few blocks away on Dresden Street and then he drove to a nearby apartment to seek help.

SAPD said the man gave them a description of a suspect, but they are choosing not to release that information.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in “stable” condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, police said.