Important things to keep your baby safe while sleeping

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is encouraging parents to stay up to date on proper sleeping techniques for their babies.

SAN ANTONIO – September is Baby Safety Month and the Consumer Safety Product Commission is recognizing it in its latest report.

The CPSC says the latest data shows between 2018 and 2020, there was an annual average of 100 baby deaths caused by extra bedding in the crib.

There were also 15 baby deaths associated with inclined infant products not intended for sleep.

“The best place for a baby to sleep is in a crib, a bassinet or a play yard on a firm, flat surface with only a fitted sheet,” Pamela Springs, director of the office of communications for the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The report explains some of the do’s and Don’ts of baby sleep safety. Those include:

DO:

Use products intended for sleep

“Bare is Best” -- nothing but a fitted sheet

Place baby on back

Pay attention to recalls

DON’T:

Add pillows or blankets to crib

Allow baby to sleep in an inclined product

“It’s important to make parents aware of the kinds of hazards that they may not think about when it comes to their babies,” Springs said.