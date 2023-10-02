Wanted man in custody after escaping custody from San Antonio State Hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Update: A man wanted on a felony warrant has been located and is in custody after leaving San Antonio State Hospital on Monday.

SAPD said 35-year-old Matthew Adam Crossland was wanted on a felony family violence warrant.

It is unknown if he will face any additional charges.

Original

San Antonio police are searching for a wanted man who left the San Antonio State Hospital.

Matthew Adam Crossland, 35, was last seen Monday in the 6700 block of S. New Braunfels Avenue on the Southeast Side.

He is wanted on a felony family violence warrant, police said. Anyone who makes contact with him is asked to use caution and call the authorities.

Crossland is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 139 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is right-handed. He also has multiple tattoos on his face and body.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.