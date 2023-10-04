New company introduces 1,000 scooters in San Antonio

Veo introduced 1,000 scooters on Oct. 1 as part of a new partnership with the City of San Antonio, replacing Razor USA.

SAN ANTONIO – A new scooter company has rolled into San Antonio.

Veo introduced 1,000 scooters on Oct. 1 as part of a new partnership with the City of San Antonio, replacing Razor USA.

The fleet includes 500 Cosmo seated scooters and 500 Astro standing scooters.

“Veo is honored to partner with the City of San Antonio to expand accessible, sustainable transportation with seated and standing scooters,” Candice Xie, co-founder and CEO of Veo, said in a news release.

The release states that the seated scooters have larger tires, a throttle and a low center of gravity, more suitable for those who can’t pedal or want to sit while riding.

“This mixed fleet of vehicles will provide a convenient, affordable, car-free travel option for riders of diverse ages and abilities,” Xie said.

The release states that Veo scooters will be available for people 18 and older via the Veo app.

It costs $1 to unlock the scooter and then 39 cents for every minute per ride.

After the ride, riders will have to take a photo in the app to confirm proper parking. Scooters must be parked in a bike rack or on the perimeter of the sidewalk outside of the pedestrian right of way.

San Antonio riders can get $10 in credit with the promo code TRYVEO23 through Oct. 31. To apply for a discounted rate, click here.

Bird is the only other company authorized to operate dockless vehicles in San Antonio. The permits are capped at 1,000 per vendor.

Read also: