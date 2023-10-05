Student found with gun, ammunition at Steele High School

CIBOLO, Texas – A student brought a gun and ammunition to Steele High School on Thursday, officials with the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD confirmed.

The discovery was made at about 12:20 p.m. after another student told a teacher that they had seen a picture of the gun.

The administration put the campus on a hold protocol while a campus resource officer located the student who showed the picture. The student was in possession of an unloaded firearm and ammunition at school.

The Cibolo Police Department took the student into custody and he will not be back on campus, the district confirmed.

School administrators sent a letter home to parents, informing them of the situation.

They commended the student for reporting it and urged students to say something if they see or hear anything concerning.