Teach for America San Antonio putting focus on teachers to help them stay in the workforce

SAN ANTONIO – Teach for America San Antonio says there is a huge teacher shortage right now.

“We are seeing a teacher shortage not just across Bexar County and the state of Texas, but truly across the country,” said Nick Garcia, Executive Director of Teach for America San Antonio.

Garcia says some of the biggest reasons teachers are leaving the classrooms include pay, work-life balance and overall wellness.

“I am happy to say that in Bexar County, at least, we’ve seen pretty significant progress on starting teacher salary but yet we know that’s not true across the state, we know that’s not true certainly across the country,” said Garcia.

Teach for America is a nonprofit organization that helps staff low-income schools with new teachers across the United States.

TFA San Antonio is offering multiple resources to help get more teachers into the workforce. Those include giving every educator a $5,000 incentive to help with the transition from college to the teaching world. The organization is also partnering with mental health professionals to make sure their educators have access to resources and support.

“I don’t think you can be healthy in any sense when you’re just purely by yourself,” Garcia said.

