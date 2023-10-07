House undergoing renovations declared a total loss after overnight fire

SAN ANTONIO – A house undergoing renovations was declared a total loss after it was fully engulfed in an overnight fire Saturday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Broadview near Continental Ave.

Officials at the scene said firefighters were first dispatched to the wrong address. When responding to the correct address, the back of the boarded-up home was fully engulfed in flames.

SAFD says the home was in the process of a remodel and deemed a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.