First 400 people who donate during blood drive can get free tickets to Spurs game

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are hosting a blood drive on Monday, and donors will receive free game tickets.

The annual blood drive is taking place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center, located at 1 AT&T Center Pkwy. People can also donate platelets from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The first 400 donors will receive a pair of tickets to the Oct. 16 home game against the Houston Rockets. Donors will also receive a Halloween boo crew shirt.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 210-731-5590.

“Donations are always needed to help in emergencies and a lifeline for many including cancer patients, new mothers, and premature babies,” a news release states. “Cancer patients need blood to recover from treatment, while trauma victims and surgery patients need blood and platelets to stop their hemorrhage.”

The release adds that drives hosted by Spurs Sports and Entertainment have collected more than 800 donations, helping more than 2,400 patients.

People can donate whole blood up to four times a year and platelets every week. Click here for more information.

