GrayStreet Partners, Fulcrum release vision for Broadway East development

A rendering of the BESA District planned for across Broadway from Pearl.

SAN ANTONIO – Local developers GrayStreet Partners and Fulcrum Development are teaming up to create a 15-acre mixed-use project in the Government Hill neighborhood.

Marketing materials recently made public by Shop Companies show that the team is looking to build what it calls the “BESA District” out of the Broadway East land that GrayStreet sold to Fulcrum in 2021. The marketing materials indicate that the development will be built in two phases, with the first seeing 175,000 square feet of retail development while the second phase will include additional retail as well as mixed-use, office, hospitality and apartments.

Design renderings show the western side of the 15 acres fronting Broadway would be geared toward retail, with residential, hotel and additional retail uses lining the land going farther into the Government Hill neighborhood. The project also calls for extending Pearl Parkway across Broadway to North Hackberry Street.

Shop Companies’ Brittney Austin, Rand Horowitz and Linda Rubiola are marketing the development to retailers. A “merchandising vision” section of the flyer shows that the team is hoping to attract retailers like Louis Vuitton, Lucchese, Gucci, Rolex and CB2.

Designs for the retail centers have yet to be finalized. The flyer shows three styles that outline “Texas,” “New American City” and “Scandinavian” design styles. Renderings show a number of retail buildings with geometric shapes on the roof.

Phase 1 is expected to break ground in Q3 2024 and deliver in Q1 2026. There is no timeline as of yet for the second phase.

The project renderings show that the recent land that GrayStreet had rezoned for hotel use at the corner of East Grayson Street and North Alamo Street would be part of Phase 2.

You can read the full the story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.