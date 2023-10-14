Rise Recovery to host sober family friendly festival

SAN ANTONIO – Rise Recovery has been serving the youth and young adults with substance abuse in the community for over 45 years. This Saturday, the organization will host its first festival and fundraiser.

Evita Morin, CEO of Rise Recovery, said any concerned family member or parent should seek educational outlets to help their loved one.

“If you’re not talking about drugs and alcohol with your kids, I promise you they’re getting that message somewhere else,” she said.

Morin is inviting the community to the inaugural Rise Fest on Oct. 14, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 2803 Mossrock in San Antonio. There will be music, food, a petting zoo and more.

“This is about safe, sober, fun for your family. We are going to provide a carnival festival,” she said. “If you want to try apple nachos and figure out what those are, come on board.”

The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, but it’s also a way to help connect families with resources offered at Rise Recovery.

Find out more about Rise Fest on Rise Recovery’s website.