San Antonio nonprofit hosts butterfly release ceremony to honor memories of children

Any Baby Can helped more than 400 families from July 2022 to June 2023

Tiffany Huertas, Reporter

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit is hosting a butterfly release ceremony to honor memories of lost children.

Any Baby Can will host its annual memorial and butterfly release at 10 a.m., Oct. 14th at 217 Howard Street.

The nonprofit has a grief and loss program that supports families following the loss of a child.

“We provide bereavement support, urns, caskets, funeral assistance. We also provide counseling, references for families,” said Desiree Holmes, grief and loss director.

Any Baby Can said between July 2022 and June 2023, they have helped more than 400 families, including the Garza family.

The family was left heartbroken after their two girls died last year.

“One was stillborn and that’s what caused a lot of complications for the other one because they were sharing the placenta,” said Alicia Garza, mother.

Garza said the nonprofit helped them during this difficult time.

“I want to tell other parents to follow your heart. The love for your child will tell you where to go. These people are amazing,” Garza said.

