9-year-old grazed by bullet in drive by shooting, SAPD says

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 9-year-old boy was injured after being grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Lombrano Street.

Police say someone shot through the front of the home several times when the child was grazed by the bullet, leaving him with a minor laceration to the right side of his head.

He was treated and released at the scene, said SAPD.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

