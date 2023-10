BEXAR COUNTY – One person is dead after an apparent drive-by shooting on the county’s East Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Candleswick Court.

A BCSO lieutenant said the person was shot and killed in the shooting.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Details are limited. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.