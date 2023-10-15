70º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Suspect arrested, park evacuated after shooting at State Fair of Texas

Details on what happened and the suspect are limited

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, State Fair Of Texas, Police, Dallas

DALLAS – A suspect is in custody after a reported shooting at the Texas State Fair, according to Dallas police.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., Saturday, at the state fairgrounds.

Fairgoers are currently being evacuated from the park or are sheltering in place. Further details on what happened and the suspect are limited at this time.

People are urged to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter