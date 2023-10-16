Upskilling: Some things you can do to ‘future-proof’ your career

ORLANDO, Fla. – Industrial automation, the launch of the internet, and now AI technology like Chat GPT keeps changing how people do their jobs.

Failing to keep up with changing technologies can leave you jobless; thankfully, there are things you can do to future proof your career.

Companies are constantly looking for ways to increase efficiency while lowering costs. Bringing in new technology can quickly achieve that goal.

But, it’s a goal not easily obtained by all. Implementing new technologies can leave some workers who are unable to quickly adapt out of a job.

However, you can remain a valuable asset with upskilling. Upskilling is the process of learning new skills to stay current and competitive in your field.

You can start upskilling by taking online classes to enhance your qualifications.

Platforms like linked-in learning, open learning from MIT, or UDEMY offers classes you can take at your own pace.

You can also get mentored from someone who sits above you on the career ladder, shadow your mentor as they work, and discuss with them the skills you want to work on.

Also, participate in lunch-and-learn sessions. Some companies offer these learning programs and it is a great way to build up your skillset.

In fact, upskilling has become a top priority for learning and development professionals with a 15% increase in priority since June 2020.