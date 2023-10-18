71º
KSAT tours Westwood Square for first episode of ‘Know My Neighborhood’

Neighbors voiced concerns over food insecurity, pedestrian safety, crime

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

In the first episode of “Know My Neighborhood,” KSAT travels the streets and sidewalks of Westwood Square. (KSAT)

This story is part of KSAT's “Know My Neighborhood” project.

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to know the feel of a neighborhood, it’s always good to get a guided tour by people who know it best, and that’s exactly what KSAT plans to do on every one of our “Know My Neighborhood” segments.

In this episode of “Know My Neighborhood,” KSAT travels the streets and sidewalks of the Westwood Square neighborhood in the Edgewood area.

What we find is history, a bridge mystery, and neighbors who think public safety could be improved here, if they just got to know the officers who patrol their streets.

Residents also spoke about food insecurity and issues with a grocery store, and how one school has united the neighborhood.

Buckle up and enjoy the good, the bad and the frustrating in this longtime San Antonio neighborhood.

