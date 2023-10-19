San Antonio technology entrepreneur combines augmented reality, art with new application

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio technology entrepreneur hopes to enhance the experience of art through a new mobile application.

San Antonio Ian Panchevre is the founder of Kaleido, a mobile application that takes you on an art journey.

The application allows you to scan paintings and it renders an augmented reality experience. You can learn about the artist and the artwork.

“We’ve onboarded over 21,000 artists from 140 different countries who have published 96,000 artworks to Kaleido,” Panchevre said.

Panchevre graduated from Clark High School and continued his education at Yale and Stanford University.

“I own a business called Amplified Software and we do professional outsource software development. And the part of my team from Amplified has been building this. This includes software developers, animators, designers, product managers,” Panchevre said.

The public is invited to see the technology at a pop up art gallery at the corner of St. Mary’s and Barbe Street.

“We’re excited to share this with San Antonio and out hope is that the city really embraces this because if that’s the case, we could do more events like this. We could have a bigger, larger presence here locally, and I’d love to do that,” Panchevre said.

The exhibit is open until Sunday.