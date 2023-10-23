How, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 23-Nov. 3 in state constitutional amendment election

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2023 page.
Early voting started Monday for the Nov. 7 state constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election.
Voters will weigh in on 14 propositions in Texas, many of which will either create or alter state funds or affect taxes.
In Bexar County, voters may also see other races on their ballots, depending on their voting precincts. You can click here to view the FULL SAMPLE BALLOT in Bexar County.
Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period from Oct. 23-Nov. 3, or vote at any polling site on Election Day on Nov. 7.
Early voting hours:
- Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 28 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 - 12- 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 30 through Wednesday, Nov. 1 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 3 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here is a list of early voting locations in Bexar County:
- Bexar County Elections 1103 S. Frio San Antonio TX 78207. DEAFLINK available for the hearing impaired
- Brookhollow Library - 530 Heimer Rd. San Antonio TX 78232
- Castle Hills City Hall - 209 Lemonwood Dr. Castle Hills TX 78213 - Community Room
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School - 9390 S.W. Loop 410 San Antonio TX 78242
- Christian Family Baptist Church - 1589 Grosenbacher Rd San Antonio TX 78245
- Claude Black Center - 2805 E. Commerce San Antonio TX 78202
- Cody Library - 11441 Vance Jackson San Antonio TX 78230
- Copernicus Community Ctr. - 5003 Lord Rd. San Antonio TX 78220
- Cortez Library - 2803 Hunter Blvd San Antonio TX 78224
- East Central ISD Admin - 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd. San Antonio TX 78263
- Encino Library - 2515 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio TX 78259
- Fair Oaks Ranch City Hall - 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Fair Oaks Ranch TX 78015
- Great Northwest Library - 9050 Wellwood San Antonio TX 78250
- Helotes City Hall - 12951 Bandera Rd Helotes TX 78023
- John Igo Library - 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78249
- Kirby City Hall - 112 Bauman San Antonio TX 78219
- Leon Valley Conference Ctr. - 6421 Evers Rd. San Antonio TX 78240
- Lions Field - 2809 Broadway St. San Antonio TX 78209
- Maverick Library - 8700 Mystic Park San Antonio TX 78254
- McCreless Library - 1023 Ada St. San Antonio TX 78223
- Memorial Library - 3222 Culebra Rd. San Antonio TX 78228
- Mission Library - 3134 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio TX 78214
- Northside Activity Ctr. - 7001 Culebra Rd. San Antonio TX 78238
- Northwest Vista College - 3535 N. Ellison Dr. San Antonio TX 78251 - Pecan Hall
- Old Converse City Hall - 407 S. Seguin Rd. Converse TX 78109 - Conference Room
- Our Lady of the Lake - 411 S.W. 24th St San Antonio TX 78207
- Palo Alto College - 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. San Antonio TX 78224 - Performing Arts Ctr.
- Parman Library - 20735 Wilderness Oak San Antonio TX 78258
- Precinct 1 Office - 3505 S. Pleasanton Rd. San Antonio TX 78221
- Precinct 3 Office - 320 Interpark Blvd San Antonio TX 78216
- Schaefer Library - 6322 Us Hwy 87 E San Antonio TX 78222
- Semmes Library - 15060 Judson Rd. San Antonio TX 78247
- Shavano Park City Hall - 900 Saddletree Ct. Shavano Park TX 78231 - Lobby
- Somerset City Hall - 7360 E. 6th Somerset TX 78069
- Southside ISD Admin - 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd. San Antonio TX 78221 - Board Room
- Tobin Library - 4134 Harry Wurzbach San Antonio TX 78209
- Universal City Library - 100 Northview Dr Universal City TX 78148
- Windcrest Takas Park - 9310 Jim Seal Dr. Windcrest TX 78239
- Wonderland of The Americas - 4522 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio TX 78201 - A44
Some voters may be eligible to vote by mail. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27 (received, not postmarked).
Any U.S. citizen who is 18 by Nov. 7 AND registered to vote by the Oct. 10 voter registration deadline can vote, with a few exceptions prohibited by law.
Click here to check if you’re registered to vote.
See below for other things to know about voting early in the state constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election:
What ID do you need to vote in Texas?
You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.
- United States Passport (book or card).
If you plan to vote absentee, you have until Oct. 27 to request a ballot.
Dates & Deadlines for the Tuesday, November 7, 2023 election
- Tuesday, Oct. 10- Last day to register to vote.
- Monday, Oct. 23 - First day of early voting.
- Friday, Oct. 27 - Last day to apply for a ballot by mail. (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.)
- Friday, Nov. 3 - Last day of early voting.
- Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Election Day. Absentee/mail-in ballots must be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the fifth day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the sixth day after Election Day.
