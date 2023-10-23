How, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 23-Nov. 3 in state constitutional amendment election

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Early voting started Monday for the Nov. 7 state constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election.

Voters will weigh in on 14 propositions in Texas, many of which will either create or alter state funds or affect taxes.

In Bexar County, voters may also see other races on their ballots, depending on their voting precincts. You can click here to view the FULL SAMPLE BALLOT in Bexar County.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period from Oct. 23-Nov. 3, or vote at any polling site on Election Day on Nov. 7.

Early voting hours:

Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 - 12- 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 through Wednesday, Nov. 1 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 3 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is a list of early voting locations in Bexar County:

Some voters may be eligible to vote by mail. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27 (received, not postmarked).

Any U.S. citizen who is 18 by Nov. 7 AND registered to vote by the Oct. 10 voter registration deadline can vote, with a few exceptions prohibited by law.

Click here to check if you’re registered to vote.

See below for other things to know about voting early in the state constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election:

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

If you plan to vote absentee, you have until Oct. 27 to request a ballot.

Dates & Deadlines for the Tuesday, November 7, 2023 election

Tuesday, Oct. 10- Last day to register to vote.

Monday, Oct. 23 - First day of early voting.

Friday, Oct. 27 - Last day to apply for a ballot by mail. (Must be received , not postmarked by this date.)

Friday, Nov. 3 - Last day of early voting.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Election Day. Absentee/mail-in ballots must be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the fifth day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the sixth day after Election Day.