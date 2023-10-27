Behind the Kitchen Door: West Side Mongolian grill kicked out of location by landlord for unpaid rent

SAN ANTONIO – A low score on a recent health inspection was the least of the problems a West side Mongolian grill faced. The landlord told KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber that the business was evicted for being behind on rent, and they left a big mess behind the kitchen door.

Genghis Grill

Genghis Grill formerly located in the 8600 block of state highway 151 got a 77 on a late August health inspection that included 6 repeat violations.

According to the inspection report, multiple dead roaches were found in numerous traps around the business.

The buffet cold hold was too warm, and the dishwashing machine had zero sanitizer.

The bar area didn’t have any hot water and was shut down.

When Gerber stopped by this week, he learned the restaurant was no longer in operation.

A letter posted on the door stated they were evicted for not paying rent.

The landlord was in the process of clearing the place out and said there were still roaches inside. The landlord hoped to have a new tenant in the space once everything was cleaned up.

Gibby’s La Cocina

Gibby’s La Cocina located in the 2600 block of Nogalitos Street got a failing score of 69 on their August 30 inspection.

Hair was found in the sugar it was removed by an employee at the inspector’s request.

Clean utensils were being stored in dirty containers.

A worker touched the floor and then touched food prep areas. The inspector stepped in and asked the workers to wash their hands.

They were storing bread in to-go-style bags.

The mop sink was clogged and unusable while another sink didn’t have cold water.

A roach was seen along a wall, and there was a buildup of grease on a vent hood.

A re-inspection was required.

The business was not open when Gerber stopped by this week and a posting of their business hours online showed they were temporarily closed.

Jim’s Coffee Shop

Jim’s Coffee Shop located in the 8400 block of Broadway earned an 85 on their late August inspection.

The score was a departure from previous scores in the high 90s.

According to the report, it appears they were dealing with a roach problem at the time.

An uncovered mix used to batter chicken was contaminated by a roach, and the inspector wrote that there was “a significant amount of cockroaches at different life stages throughout the establishment.”

The report shows the business was actively receiving pest control services.

The floors were also dirty with grease and food debris.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections 8/27 - 9/2

Little Em’s Oyster Bar, 100

1001 S Alamo St

Cracker Barrel Restaurant, 100

11030 IH 10 W

Bun & Barrel, 100

1150 Austin Hwy

The Beignet Stands, 100

8343 Broadway

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 100

7720 Jones Maltsberger

Panda Express, 99

11220 Huebner Rd

Pei Wei Asian Diner, 98

11267 Huebner Rd

Sebastian’s Snack Shack, 97

2614 Nogalitos St

Nuttin Betta, 96

5514 Walzem Rd

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 95

6020 Old Pearsall Rd. #101

Mi Lindo Guanajuato, 94

5203 Eisenhauer Rd

Marble Slab Creamery, 93

13426 US 281 N

El Itacate Tacos to Go, 92

2501 Nogalitos St

Big’s, 91

5010 Rittiman Rd

Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco, 90

4044 Culebra Rd

